Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 22, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

