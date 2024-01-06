3 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 719 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)