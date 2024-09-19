Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1542 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
