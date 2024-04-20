Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Via (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Via - October 16, 2020
Seller Via
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

