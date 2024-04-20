Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Via (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search