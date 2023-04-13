3 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (4)