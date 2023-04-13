Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

