3 Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
