3 Kreuzer 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)