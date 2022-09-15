Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

