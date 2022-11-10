Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

