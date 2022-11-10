3 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) No grade (3)