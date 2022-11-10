Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place July 24, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
