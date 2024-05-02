Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (5)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 23, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

