Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
