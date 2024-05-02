3 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 746 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

