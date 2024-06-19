Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1864 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

