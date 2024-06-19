Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (11)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
