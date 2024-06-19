Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (16)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
