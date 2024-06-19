Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search