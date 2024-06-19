Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2791 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1074 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1862 at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search