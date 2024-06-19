Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1861 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

