Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (20)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search