2 Thaler 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
