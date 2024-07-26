Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

