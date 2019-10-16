2 Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

