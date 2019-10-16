Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
26422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12155 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search