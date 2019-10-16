Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
26422 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
12155 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1859 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

