Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
