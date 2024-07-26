Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

