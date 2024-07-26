Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,680. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- BAC (10)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (28)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search