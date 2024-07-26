Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,680. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 309 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1855 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

