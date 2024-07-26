Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (33)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (9)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search