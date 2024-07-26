Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 286 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

