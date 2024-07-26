2 Thaler 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

