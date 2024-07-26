2 Thaler 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

