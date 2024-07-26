Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
