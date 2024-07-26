Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1853 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

