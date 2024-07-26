2 Thaler 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

