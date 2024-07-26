Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
