Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2021.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1851 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
