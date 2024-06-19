Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1850 at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

