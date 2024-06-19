2 Thaler 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (2)