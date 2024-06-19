Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
