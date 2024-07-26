Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
