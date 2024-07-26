Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1849 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search