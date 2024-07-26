Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Naumann - September 4, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

