2 Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
