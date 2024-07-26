2 Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (16) XF (23) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2)

