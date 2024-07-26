Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

