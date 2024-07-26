Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4058 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
123
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
