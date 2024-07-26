Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (9)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search