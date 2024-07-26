Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

