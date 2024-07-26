2 Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (17) XF (16) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

