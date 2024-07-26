Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
