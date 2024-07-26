Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

