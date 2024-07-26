2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

