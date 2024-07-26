Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
