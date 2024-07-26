Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

