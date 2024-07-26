2 Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

