2 Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

