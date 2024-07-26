Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
