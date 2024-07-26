Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31094 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (5)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

