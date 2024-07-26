Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

