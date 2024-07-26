Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
