2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

