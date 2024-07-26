2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (19) XF (26) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

BAC (7)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

iNumis (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)