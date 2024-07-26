Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search