Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

