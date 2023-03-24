Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1851. Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,33 g

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1851 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6059 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17336 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

