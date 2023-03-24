Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1851. Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,33 g
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1851 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6059 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
- All companies
- Künker (2)
