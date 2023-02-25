Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search