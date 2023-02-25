Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

