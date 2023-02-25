1/2 Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

