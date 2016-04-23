Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1474 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
