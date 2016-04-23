Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1474 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • WAG (5)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 19, 2015
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search