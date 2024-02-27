Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1862 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search