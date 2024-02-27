Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
