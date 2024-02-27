1/2 Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place March 15, 2006.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)