Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
