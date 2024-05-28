Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (16)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1861 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search