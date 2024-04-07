Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 3, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Spink - March 29, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1860 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search