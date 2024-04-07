Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search