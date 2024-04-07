1/2 Gulden 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (8)