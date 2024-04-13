Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (8)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
12
