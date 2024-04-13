Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (8)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 13, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1859 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search