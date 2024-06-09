Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1858 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search