Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1858
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31444 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search