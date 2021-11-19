Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1857
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
