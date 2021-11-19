1/2 Gulden 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)