Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1857 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1857 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search