Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

