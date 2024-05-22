Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Service
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
