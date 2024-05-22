1/2 Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

