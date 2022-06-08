Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

