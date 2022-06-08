Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search