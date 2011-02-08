Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
