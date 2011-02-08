Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1854 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

