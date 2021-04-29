Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
