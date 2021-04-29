Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1853 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search