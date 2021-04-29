1/2 Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3) XF (1)