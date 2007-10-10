Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4133 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
