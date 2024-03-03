Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

