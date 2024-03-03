Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
