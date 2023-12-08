1/2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (4) XF (3)