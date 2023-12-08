Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

