Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1905 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search