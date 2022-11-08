Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

