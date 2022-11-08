Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2314 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
