1/2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 8, 2024.
Сondition
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
