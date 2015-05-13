Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

