1/2 Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1)