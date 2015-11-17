Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1857. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Tin
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1857 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.
