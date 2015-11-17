Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1857. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Tin

no image
no image

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1857 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4747 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

