Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Krone 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Krone 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Krone 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
23650 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
25288 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

