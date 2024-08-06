Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
23650 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
25288 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
