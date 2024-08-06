Krone 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)