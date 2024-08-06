Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
22406 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
24307 $
Price in auction currency 18500 EUR
