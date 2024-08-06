Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

